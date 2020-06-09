Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, June 9, 2020

The late Catherine (Kit) Cooney

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kit) Cooney (née McGrath), Garranmore, Newtown, Nenagh, peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by her beloved husband Chris, sisters Maura, Nancy, Josie and Eilís, brothers Franny and Pat and grandson Ryan. Sadly missed by her loving family, Paddy, Kevin, Deirdre, Brian and Catherine, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, adored grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Due to current Governmemt and HSE Guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday 11th in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown), at 12 noon followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery. A Remembrance Mass to celebrate Kit's life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left in the condolence page.

The late Avril (Aggie) Bain

The death has occurred of Avril (Aggie) Bain (née Rutherford), June 8, 2020 peacefully at home in The Glebe, Kilternan, Dublin and formerly Luska, Puckane, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Duncan, and mother of Andrina. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Jane,(Evans), son Callum, her brother John, sons-in-law Bryan and Mark, daughter-in-law Sylvie, grandchildren Nicolas, James, Hugh, Sarah and Holly, sister-in-law Julia, nephews nieces, relatives and many friends. Special thanks to her friends at The Glebe in particular Helen, Frances and Christina. Prayers and burial ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 10, at Kilbarron, Old Graveyard E45 YW83 at 11 o’clock. The family would like to thank the care team at The Glebe. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Nenagh Alzheimers and Post Polio Association, c/o Keller’s Funeral Directors, Nenagh.

The late Mary Joe Devaney

The death has occurred of Mary Joe Devaney (née McGrath), Ballycommon, Nenagh and formerly of Johnstown, Puckane, sacristan of St. Mary's Church, Carrig, (Ballycommon), peacefully, at St. Joseph's Hospital Nenagh, predeceased by her beloved husband Danny, sister Sarah and brother Pat. Sadly missed by her loving and heartbroken son Donal, brother Michael, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to the current Government and HSE Guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, June 11th, in St. Mary's Church, Carrig, (Ballycommon), at 2pm followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery. A Remembrance Mass to celebrate Mary Joe's life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be places in the condolence section.

The late Francis (Frankie) Medley

The death has occurred of Francis (Frankie) Medley, 21 Sarsfield Street and Monakeeba, Thurles, June 8th, 2020, unexpectedly. Predeceased by his parents Aidan and Lena and his brothers Aidan and Tom. Will be sadly missed by his daughter Catherine and her mother Bridget, his sisters Helen, Noreen, Geraldine and Mary, his brother Johnny, his uncle Dan and aunt Margaret, Frankie's partner Deirdre and her family Lisa and Chris, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.Funeral arrangements later. Please use the condolence section to express your sympathies to Frankie's family. Enquiries to Dan Kennedy, Funeral Director. Thank you.

The late Michael O'Meara

The death has occurred of Michael O'Meara, Ashpark, Killea, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 8th of June 2020 peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Retired from Telecom, Dublin, Limerick and Portlaoise. Husband of the late Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Imelda, Sons, Daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, Grandchildren, Great grandchildren, Sisters, Sr. Mary , California and Bridget, Tralee, uncle Paddy, nephew, niece, Relatives and Friends. Private requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Wednesday at 12pm, in accordance with current Covid-19 guidelines. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Private messages of condolences may be left on EJGrey.com Requiem mass may be viewed live on TemplemoreParish.ie