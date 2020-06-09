Lidl Ireland launch new artisan cheese range supporting 5 local Irish cheese suppliers

Cheese lovers will be overjoyed with Lidl Ireland’s upcoming artisan cheese promotion in stores nationwide starting from Thursday, while stocks last - the range includes popular Tipperary brand Cooleeney Cheese.

The full range includes 11 luxury handmade cheeses locally sourced from across Ireland and feature unique flavour combinations that are sure to make up the perfect cheese board spread that will have your socially distanced visitors drooling.

The debut cheese promotion was designed in a matter of weeks by Lidl Ireland’s expert buyers and planners in support of 5 of the retailers local artisan cheese suppliers and all for just €2.99 each including Wicklow Gold Nettle & Chive Cheddar, a perfect combination of sweet cheddar and peppery greens that pairs perfectly with Lidl’s Winemaker's Selection Australian Cabernet Sauvignon 13% (€8.99). For shoppers who love the creaminess and distinct flavours of goat’s cheese, Gortnamona Handmade Irish Goat's Cheese and Bluebell Falls Goats Cheese are the perfect choice. For a sharp cheddar try Carrigaline Natural Farmhouse or Smoked Cheddar with Lidl’s Deluxe Jalapeno Pepper Relish (€1.59) for a classic flavour combo with a kick.

Cooleeney Farmhouse Cheese, produced by the Maher Family on their family farm at Moyne, just outside Thurles, have been making award winning Cows and Goats milk cheeses since 1986. Breda and her family produce their cow’s milk cheeses with milk from the family farm and their Goats Cheeses from their local Goats Milk farmers in Co Tipperary. Today, Breda, husband Jim and son Pat along with a dedicated team from the local community are involved in the production and maturing of the extensive cheese ranges on Cooleeney Farm.

With primary markets such as restaurants and hotels closed throughout Ireland due to Covid-19, local cheese suppliers have been feeling the impact. Hoping to alleviate some of this pressure, Lidl have been working with 5 Irish artisan cheese suppliers, Cooleeney Farm in Tipperary, Wicklow Farmhouse Cheese in Wicklow, Knockanore Farmhouse Cheese in Waterford and Bluebell Falls and Carrigaline in Cork, to ramp up supply for this dedicated artisan cheese promotion that will be available in 163 stores while supplies last.

Breda Maher of Cooleeney Farmhouse Cheese commented: ‘It’s been an incredibly challenging time for small businesses and suppliers across the country. Irish Farmhouse cheesemakers are extremely grateful to Lidl for this much needed support and we hope that Lidl shoppers will enjoy our range and back local in these uncertain times.’

Kevin Haverty, Buying Director, Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland commented: ‘Through our work with Bord Bia we became aware that many artisan cheese suppliers were impacted hugely as a result of the closure of restaurants and farmers markets. At Lidl, we were keen to show our support for local suppliers impacted, and quickly mobilised to plan a dedicated promotion that showcased some fantastic new producers on Lidl shelves nationwide.’

To showcase the range and off the back of the success of previous Instagram Lives, Lidl Ireland are once again partnering with the GastroGays to host an Instagram Live on Friday, June 12 , where Patrick and Russell (@gastrogays) will be taking over Lidl Ireland’s Instagram page from 7pm and offering tips and tricks for creating the perfect cheeseboard and how to make their Port Slide cocktail, a delicious combination of port and gin with a hint of lemon and finished off with nutmeg dusting to wash all it all down with – have your cheese and fancy glasses at the ready!