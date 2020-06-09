Tipperary actor to feature on this week's season's finale of TG4 Ros na Rún

This week sees the finale of Season 24 of TG4’s drama Ros na Rún which features Tipperary actor Daithaí O’Donnell (from Cahir) who plays Nathan, a new and central character who arrived to Ireland’s only Irish Language TV Drama series this year.

Adopted at birth, he arrived in the fictional Gaeltacht village of Ros na Rún in search of his mother. He already had all his home work done, knew who he was looking for in the loveable Bobbi Lee and had been in contact with his jailbird Dad, Andy.

Daithaí was cast as Nathan and has attracted strong Irish Language audience. This is his first TV Role following a successful stint on the hit stage Show Coppers the Musical.

Ros na Rún’s finale on Thursday evening is quite a cliff hanger with Andy’s Court case (Andy is Nathan’s estranged father) and whether he’ll get convicted of murder, whether Cathriona’s spiralling debt and theft of credit cards and money will be found out don’t mind whether the latest roque Briain’s lies are found out. Not to mention for you all the Donegal Daly family and Mack’s responsibility to his son Jay and if Dee’s lies and fabrication about her sister Katie will get found out.

Nathan had his family homework done ahead of arrival in Ros na Rún, he had contact with his father, he won the heart of his Mother Bobbi Lee who’s a naïve character and open hearted. She too was looking for her son but hadn’t realised whom she was befriended. Nathan has a lot of his mother’s ways but has shown his tendency to manipulate and has wrongfully taken directions from his horrible father which comes back to bite him!