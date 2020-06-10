Tipperary man is jailed for four months for a number of offences

A Nenagh man who pleaded to a number of charges involving drugs, dangerous driving and handling stolen property was given a series of four-month jail sentences at Nenagh Court.

The sentences are to run concurrent.

Adam Maxwell of Yewston, Nenagh, pleaded to possession of drugs and sale or supply at Dublin Road, Nenagh, on October 24, 2018.

He also pleaded to dangerous driving and driving without insurance at Cudville, Nenagh, and Cormack Drive, Nenagh, on November 22, 2018.

Mr Maxwell further pleaded to handling two bank cards, knowing them to be stolen, at Yewston, Nenagh, on November 14, 2018.

In relation to the drugs charges, the court heard that the gardaí were on mobile patrol when they observed Mr Maxwell as a front seat passenger in a car at Dublin Road.

He was detained and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act. During the search, a mobile phone was found and he had €835 in cash in a moneybag in his jacket.

A clear, plastic bag containing 272 Alprazolam tablets was found down the left leg of his trousers. The court heard he admitted putting the tablets down his trousers. He said he had won the money in a casino.

The tablets were valued at €550.

Mr Maxwell made no comment in relation to sale and supply of drugs, but said he had bought them from an unnamed person.

His barrister, Nicholas Revilles, BL, said that drugs were a “scourge”, but the drugs involved were prescribed medication.

He said that Mr Maxwell suffered from mental health issues of the type the drugs were meant to treat.

“Some of his companions had the same issues and he didn’t abide by the instructions for taking the drugs and wanted to share them with his friends,” said Mr Revilles.

“He was naive in trying to assist them,” he said.

Asked by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath about the sum of money found in Mr Maxwell’s possession, Mr Revilles said that his client told him that he had been given money by his mother and he had also collected his social welfare.

“He was not selling the drugs. He was misguided in supplying them to his friends,” said the barrister.

On the dangerous driving charge, the court was told that the gardaí observed Mr Maxwell drive out of Yewston on to Clare Street in Nenagh. They knew him to be disqualified from driving.

The court heard Mr Maxwell “took off” and at Cudville he overtook a vehicle and mounted the pedestrian island.

He travelled along St Conlon’s Road and overtook a vehicle, forcing an oncomig vehicle to take evasive action.

At the junction for Cormack Drive, Mr Maxwell turned right into the estate and travelled through the estate at speed before coming to a cul-de-sac.

He then drove at speed along the back lane of the houses, emerging at Joe Daly Road where he crossed a grass mound.

At this point, the gardai stopped their pursuit on the grounds that it was too dangerous to the public.

The vehicle was later found at Drummin Court.

Mr Revilles said that his client had a “terrible litany” of driving offences and acknowledged what he had done was wrong.

He could only ask the court to be as lenient as possible.

With regard to the charge of handling stolen property, the court heard that Mr Maxwell was being searched at Yewston under the Misuse of Drugs Act when the gardaí observed photographs of bank cards on his phone.

The cards had been stolen earlier from elderly residents in nursing home.

Mr Maxwell told the gardaí he had heard noise outside his house and observed two males there.

He found the cards in a white envelope and took photographs of them before burning the cards. He said he was going to use them for online purchases.

The court heard that Mr Maxwell had 22 previous convictions, including theft, misuse of drugs, no insurance and criminal damage.

Judge MacGrath said the drugs charges were a “serious matter” and sentenced him to four months in prison for sale or supply of drugs and took the possession charge into consideration.

She jailed him for four months for driving without insurance and diqualified him from driving for four years.

Judge MacGrath said she was concerned about the manner of Mr Maxwell’s driving at Cudville and Cormack Drive.

Mr Maxwell was jailed for four months for dangerous driving at Cudville and disqualified from driving for four months.

He received a similar sentence for dangerous driving and no insurance at Cormack Drive.

A similar charge for driving on St Conlon’s Road was taken into account.

The jail sentences are all to run concurrent, meaning Mr Maxwell will serve four months in prison.

She adjourned the charge of handling the stolen bank cards to July 10 for mention in relation to obtaining a personal victim statement.

Judge MacGrath set recognizance in Mr Maxwell’s own bond of €500 with an independent surety of €1,000, €500 of which is to be lodged in court and to be approved by the court along with the occupation of the person posting the surety.

He was also ordered not to drive in a public place.

Mr Maxwell is currently in custody on other charges that will come before the next sitting of Nenagh Circuit Court.