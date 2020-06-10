Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, June 10, 2020

The late John White

The death has occurred of John White, Lahorna & late of Knockanpierce, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at home. Predeceased by his beloved parents, Caroline and Dick, brothers Eamonn, Paul & Billy. Deeply regretted by his loving family Micheal, Lorraine, Johnathon, Eamonn, Derek, Sabrina, Neville, Karina and their mother Anne, his brothers and sisters Pat, Joan, Richard, Tom, Jimmy, Bernie, Joseph, Anthony & Vincent, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours, his great friend Joe Devaney and his many friends.Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place this Thursday at 12 noon in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Kilmore Graveyard at approx 1.30pm. We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

The late Elizabeth (Lil) Berkery

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) Berkery (née Purcell), Liam Cox Terrace, Killeagh, Cork/Kilcommon, Co. Tipperary. Very peacefully in the wonderful care of the Nurses and Staff at St. Finbarr's Hospital, Cork. Elizabeth beloved wife of the late Jack (late of Kilcommon, Thurles, Co. Tipperary) and sister of the late Paddy, Michael and Mary. Dear mother of Anne, Madeleine, Breda, Ethna and John. Sadly missed also by her daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law, grandchildren Cian, Oliver, Shane, Carly, Fidelma, Teresa, Lisa and Melody, her great grandchildren Ella and Saoirse, nephew, relatives, kind neighbours, carers and friends. Elizabeth after a Private Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Killeagh Co. Cork on Wednesday (10th June 2020) is to be buried in St. Fergal's Cemetery, Killeagh, Co. Cork due to the ongoing Government/HSE Advice regarding Public Gatherings. Please leave a personal message in the Condolence section. Elizabeth's family wish to express to everyone their thanks, appreciation and kindness at this very sad family time.

The late Margaret Maye

The death has occurred of Margaret Maye (née Walsh), late of 15 Ballyrichard Court, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Died 7th June 2020. Margaret's funeral will take Place Privately on Thursday, the 11th of June 2020.

IN KEEPING WITH CURRENT GOVERNMENT AND HSE GUIDELINES WE SUGGEST USING THE ONLINE CONDOLENCE LINK AS AN OPTION TO OFFER YOUR SYMPATHIES. WE THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.