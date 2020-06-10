Tipperary TD calls for return of essential services for intellectually disabled

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly is calling on the Government to ensure that essential services are reintroduced for people with intellectual disabilities.

The Tipperary TD said that people with intellectual disabilities had suffered considerably during Covid-19, and had regressed as a result of being out of their routine.

The Departments of Health and Education needed to provide a clear outline of supports for this group of people, he said.

“While I welcome the announcement of a new Summer Education Programme for children with special educational needs and disadvantage as part of Phase 2 reopening Ireland, I hope that similar programmes for adults with special needs will be introduced across the country,” said the TD.

Deputy Kelly said that he had raised this issue in the Dail on a number of occasions over the five weeks.

“The lack of assurance on when day services and specialised services will come back into place needs to be addressed immediately,” he said.

He believed that a plan was needed for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

“I have spoken to families in which children and adults are finding the changes extremely difficult and things are getting worse as time goes by. Intervention is needed now," said Deputy Kelly.