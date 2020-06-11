Hillview offers a unique setting for Council meeting as Michael Murphy steps aside

The forty members of Tipperary County Council took up residence at Hillview Sports Club in Clonmel on Monday for their monthly meeting.

It was an unusual setting for the councillors as they attended the last meeting to be held with Cllr Michael Murphy as chairman of the Council.

As is the tradition, the outgoing chairperson selects the venue for their last meeting and Hillview was chosen by Cllr Murphy.

He said there was a long family association with the club and he was honoured to chair a meeting of the authority at the venue.

Hillview stalwarts such as President Noel Byrne, Seamus O’Doherty and Dave Barry rolled out the red carpet for the councillors who availed of the Hillview hospitality.

Seamus O’Doherty told the officials and councillors that the club was founded 81 years ago.

It was the first time the club hosted a meeting of the County Council and he described the day as a unique event in the history of the Clonmel club.

At the meeting, Cllr Murphy held a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to all those who passed away from Covid-19 over the last few months. Throughout the meeting, a number of councillors paid tribute to Cllr Murphy on the professional way in which he conducted the meetings of the Council over the last twelve months and the manner in which he represented the authority during his year long tenure as chairman.

