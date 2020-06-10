Child's play: Tipperary playgrounds begin to reopen

Tipperary County Council has reopened a number of playgrounds around the county, including seven in the Nenagh Municipal District Council area, following the Government announcement on reopening the facilities in the wake of the lifting of some restrictions put in place due to Covid-19.

The playgrounds in Ballina, Castlelough, Clare Glens, Garrykennedy, Dromineer, Terryglass and Skehana reopened this Wednesday, June 10.

Three other playgrounds will remain closed, but St Paul's playground in Nenagh will open later this week.

Borrisokane will stay closed due to maintenance and repairs to be undertaken prior to being re-opened, and a further update will be provided when this is reopened.

Nenagh Town Park is under going maintenance works and a further update will be provided when this is reopened.

In relation to the community Playground in Aglish, the council said that it was a matter for the committee to decide on a reopening date. The council has inspected the playground and provided wording for appropriate signage to be used

The following signage has been erected at all the council's playgrounds:

For the Safety of Our Children - Rules of Use of This Playground

Children using this Playground are to be SUPERVISED by a PARENT or GUARDIAN AT ALL TIMES.

Parents or Guardians are REQUIRED:

1. To bring their own hand sanitiser for the cleaning of their children’s hands before, at regular intervals during and after use of the playground equipment. In the absence of such sanitation parents or guardians are requested to refrain from allowing their children use of the equipment

2. To ensure physical distancing between children

3. To advise children to avoid touching their face, eyes, nose and mouth

4. To ensure children under your care have regard to the safe use of equipment and to the safety of others at all times

5. To adhere to the most up-to-date health advice.