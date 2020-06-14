Tipperary County Council lauds Crooning for Cocooners initiative during the pandemic

Tributes were paid to the people behind the Crooning for Cocooners initiative at a meeting of Tipperary County Council on Monday.

The event has taken to the road in Clonmel, Tipperary and neighbouring counties during the coronavirus crisis.

The Nallen family in Clonmel have hosted three outdoor concerts on the grounds of Hotel Minella for people who had endured a lockdown because of Covid-19. They put on a popular roadshow with an outdoor mobile stage with musicians visiting those in isolation in nursing homes all over the county and beyond.

At Monday’s meeting of Tipperary County Council held in Clonmel, Cllr Richie Molloy praised John and Elizabeth Nallen, their staff , musicians, sound technicians and all involved in the spectacular success of the Crooning for Cocooners idea.

“The Nallen family and all involved deserve great credit for coming up with this brilliant idea.

“The concerts in Minella were fantastic and did wonders for community spirit. People really enjoyed going to them even if it was just to wave at a friend or a neighbour in a car that they had not seen for two months. It was a very special way of bringing communities together,” said Cllr Molloy.

The members were discussing the allocation of Arts grants to organisations and communities who were involved in organising festival and community events.

Melanie Scott of Tipperary County Council told members that grants to the value of €33,400 had been granted to twenty five groups in the county.

Some groups who were involved in organising festivals which had to be cancelled because of Covid-19 were given small grants to help them cover administrative and other costs that were incurred in organising events that could not go ahead.

The Arts Officer said it was decided to support such groups to enable them keep going for the following year and encourage them to continue the work they do.

Cllr Siobhan Ambrose said the organisers of the Junction Festival in Clonmel deserved great credit for proceeding with this year’s event in digital format and she wished them all the best of luck with that project.

Cllr Anne Marie Ryan said Covid-19 had presented the artistic community with a bleak future.

She called on the Council to come up with ways to support that community in their efforts to promote the arts. Cllr Pat English welcomed the decision of the County Council to provide financial assistance to voluntary groups involved in organising festivals which might enable them to keep going next year.

Cllr Andy Moloney said the outdoor concerts were a great idea and he had heard very positive reports back about the outdoor concerts in Hotel Minella and in Fethard.

Clr Mairin McGrath thanked the County Council for supporting Comhaltas branches all over the county as well as providing assistance for traditional music festivals in Tipperary.

