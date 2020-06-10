My Tipperary Life - Martin Quinn

Martin Quinn is a native of Bansha and a Community Activist with many different local and national organisations spanning over 40 years voluntary service to communities.

He was National President of Muintir Na Tíre (2008-2011) and Tipperary Person of the Year 2012. He has served as Chair of the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre, West Tipperary Mental Health Association, West Tipperary Bord na nÓg and of South Tipperary (LEADER) Development Company. He is the person responsible for the organisation and presentation of the Tipperary International Peace Award and the Canon Hayes National Sports Awards.

A Stroke Survivor and advocate he is a regular speaker at different conferences and events including at the National Stroke Conference organised by the Irish Heart Foundation. He is the current Hon. Secretary of Tipperary Peace Convention, Chair of North Munster Citizens Information Service, Vice-Chair of Tipperary Transport Company and Tipperary Local Community Development Committee and member of the Irish National Audit of Stroke Governance Committee.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

We are really spoiled in Tipperary with some beautiful heritage and scenic sites and I am very fortunate to be close to a number of them. There is a trio of them that can make for a perfect day taking in Tipperary, Cashel and Cahir. You could not find a better starting point then the Glen of Aherlow, at the statue of Christ the King where you can view the beauty of the Glen and the Aherlow and the magnificent Galtee Mountains.

Then to Cashel the City of the Kings where the Rock of Cashel towers over the town and hinterland and the nearby Brú Ború Centre provides a unique cultural experience. Cahir is the next stop and to the imposing Cahir Castle which has been used as a location for several films and then to the nearby Swiss Cottage, which is a most beautiful ornamental cottage built in the early 1800's. My journey back to Tipperary would not be complete without a stop in my home village of Bansha to take in the wonderful work of the Bansha Tidy Towns Group.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

I would have to say that the greatest contribution to Tipperary in my lifetime is from Canon John Hayes, Founder of Muintir na Tíre. Though I did not know Canon Hayes as he had passed away a couple of years before I was born, the contribution that he made to Tipperary is one that is almost impossible to quantify and is something that has influenced me greatly throughout my life.

From his founding of the national organisation Muintir na Tíre in Tipperary Town to his pioneering work in championing community and rural development throughout the 1940's and 50's, his role in spearheading Rural Electrification, Group Water and Turf Cutting Schemes and the building of Community Halls and Centres throughout the country, he left behind a legacy that has outlived him. This can be found in the numerous projects that have been pioneered and implemented since his death such as piloting of Citizens Information Centres, promotion of Tidy Towns and Credit Union movement, pioneering a pilot project for local Community Radio and introduction of the community crime prevention programme - Community Alert.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

My first Tipperary memory is of a barefoot Michael Babs Keating playing in his bare feet in the All-Ireland Final of 1971 in which Tipperary defeated Kilkenny. As a young boy I remember Babs particularly because of this and of the late great commentator Michael O'Hehir referring to him during the match as the 'barefooted wonder'.

I was captivated watching him play in his bare feet and I recall that it was a long ball that he sent into the square which Dinny Ryan struck to the net which sealed the win for Tipperary. It was my first All-Ireland winning Tipperary memory and the great Babs Keating stood out for me that day.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

It would have to be the Glen of Aherlow. I often refer to it as one of the world's best kept secrets. The beauty of the Glen is quite extraordinary with some of the most breathtaking scenery imaginable. It is also a walkers paradise with a variety of different walking routes. I recall the expressions of sheer wonder on the faces of our Peace Award recipients US Secretary of State John Kerry, Afghan Activist Sima Samar and US Diplomat Richard Haass during their visits to the Glen and of the photos and images that they subsequently shared.

A favourite spot in the Glen is at the statue of Christ the King, whose hand is raised in blessing the Glen, its people and all those who pass by.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

Undoubtedly its the name that gives Tipperary its unique identity. When people around the world hear the name Tipperary many will immediately say "It's a long way to Tipperary". Composed in 1912 the song is known worldwide mainly through its association by troops singing it as they went to battle in the First World War.

Many people from different parts of the world visit Tipperary because of the song and it would be good to see this association recognised to a much greater degree particularly around the song and the story and the fact that Tipperary is now so firmly associated with peace.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I have always loved the writings of Clonmel based historian and columnist with The Nationalist, Margaret Rossiter. Her weekly column in The Nationalist is a must read as it is both insightful and thought provoking. She covers many different and indeed sometimes difficult topics and her knowledge of, and contribution to local history, is very evident in her writings.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Undoubtedly in the current pandemic the biggest challenge has to be in getting businesses reopened and getting people back to work. In order for this to happen a suite of supports for businesses and particularly for the small business is crucial.

I would fear that many small businesses will be unable to reopen without adequate supports being put in place.

We need strong rural towns and investment must be channelled into them so that they can recover and thereby help the county as a whole. Tipperary has so much to offer from a tourism perspective and for the tourist to return we must have a strong local economy.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

For me this has to be a Bypass for Tipperary Town. It is 20 years ago since a bypass running from Pallasgreen to Bansha was approved passing all the various stages of route selection, design and environmental impact study. We know that for various reasons the project was stalled and subsequently discarded. Last year Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) announced initial funding to procure technical advisers to design the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction road scheme which would bypass Tipperary town.

The project will see a public consultation process prior to the initial design, that will then proceed to four phases of design, and developing route options. March4Tipp have campaigned strongly for a bypass and have highlighted the concerns regarding volumes of traffic and of resulting noise pollution.

They are currently campaigning for a Ring Road as they believe there is little chance of a bypass. If I could change one thing it would be to provide a bypass but if not then I would happily have a Ring Road.