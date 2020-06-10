Families in Newcastle disappointed at decision not to reopen village playground as playgrounds all over the country reopen

As playgrounds all over the county reopen under the government roadmap out of the coronavirus crisis families in Newcastle have been told the playground area in the village will not reopen in the foreseeable future.

Playgrounds were closed because of the pandemic and Tipperary County Council is this week inspecting and reopening playgrounds across the county in line with government guidelines.

However Cllr.Mairin McGrath has been informed that due to two public liability cases that have been received by the county council for Newcastle Community Playgrounds, the council is not in a position to reopen the Newcastle playground in the foreseeable future.

The decision will cause great disappointment among children and families living in the area.

Tipperary Live - Battle against drugs in Tipperary yields spectacular results