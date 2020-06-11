€11,500 seized by gardai in raid on Tipperary home - controlled drugs also removed

Shortly after 1pm yesterday (Wednesday) Gardaí from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Elm Park, Clonmel.

During the course of the search €11,500 in cash was seized along with a €200 of suspected controlled drugs and a mobile phone. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests were made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

Enquiries are continuing in relation to the origins of the cash which is suspected to be the proceeds of criminal activity.