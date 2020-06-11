Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, June 11, 2020

The late Anthony (Tony) McGarry

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) McGarry, Oakpark, Clerihan, Clonmel, 9th June 2020, suddenly. Sadly missed by his wife Roberta, children Jim, Tanya, Kieran, and Tom brothers Paul and Dave, nephew Conor, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Due to Government restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 1pm in S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel. This can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies.

The late John Gleeson

The death has occurred of John Gleeson, Baldoyle, Dublin and formerly of Drombane and Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Late of An Garda Síochána. 10th June 2020. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Oakwood Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Bridget. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters Hanorah and Shelley, sons Willie and John Jnr, sons-in-law Paul and Mark, daughters-in-law Anke and Zuzanna, his adored grandchildren Muirenn, Feena, Caoimhín, John John, Gracie, Connor and Ben, brother Paddy, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A private funeral will take place for immediate family. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot do so, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book or send on condolences by traditional manner. The family will pass the family home after 11am Funeral Mass in St. Laurence O'Toole's Church on Friday 12th June. A live stream of the funeral mass will broadcast on Friday morning 12th June at 11am via the following link. https://youtu.be/g2VwOZ2NTGM

The late Kieran Boland

The death has occurred of Kieran Boland, Dromakeenan, Roscrea, Co. Offaly, June 10th, 2020, (peacefully) at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Formerly with The Mid-Western Health Board Ambulance Service; deeply regretted by his loving and devoted wife Margaret (neé Sherlock), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, good neighbours and a large circle of friends and work colleagues. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place. For those who would have liked to attend Kieran’s Funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, you can leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The late Henry Bowler

The death has occurred of Henry Bowler, 8 The Callows, Ashbury, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital. Pre-deceased by his twin daughters Mary and Elizabeth and his brother Patrick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, sons Kevin, Daniel and Jason, daughter Theresa, brothers Martin, Tom and John, sisters Kathleen, Trisha, Anne, Mary and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. In accordance with goverment guidelines on public gatherings, Henry's Funeral Mass will be for immediate family and relatives only. His remains will be buried afterwards in St. Cronan's Cemetery, Roscrea. Henry's Funeral Mass can be viewed online at stcronanscluster.ie

The late Sr. Annunciata Hayes

The death has occurred of Sr. Annunciata Hayes, (Presentation Convent, Parnell St., Kilkenny and late of Leigh, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles, Co. Tipperary) June 9th 2020 (peacefully) at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Mary Anne, brothers Tommie, Mick and Dan, sisters Ciss, Hannie and Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, her Presentation Community, extended family and friends. Due to government and H.S.E guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral for immediate family only will take place. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book. Sr. Annunciata 's Requiem Mass can be viewed live on Friday, June 12th, at 11a.m. on www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

The late Tom Molony

The death has occurred of Tom Molony, The Green, Holycross, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Fennor Hill Care Facility and Nenagh Hospital. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth, sons Philip and Thomas, daughters Avril and Fidelma, grandson Daniel, sister Sr Molly (Zambia), daughters-in- law Lisa and Ashling, sons-in-law Patrick and Donal, sisters-in-law Maura and Biddy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, 12th June, at 2pm in St Michael's Community Hall, Holycross. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Condolences can be left on the link.

The late Elizabeth O'Connor

The death has occurred of Elizabeth O'Connor (née Bennett), late of St. Conleth's Road, Walkinstown, Dublin; Ballycarron, Golden, Co. Tipperary and Oola, Co. Limerick, June 10th, 2020, Elizabeth. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Due to the current restrictions, Private Mass will take place in Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden on Friday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed online at https://www.twitch.tv/goldenparishlivestream/videos. Expressions of sympathy may be left in the condolence book.