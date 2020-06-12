Irish Rail building on restoring Tipperary train service

Irish Rail has said that it is building to full restoration of services along the Ballybrophy line as lockdown is lifted.

Services were temporarily suspended in March due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, a spokesperson said that the company would not be introducing free fares on the line in a bid to allow for more commuter space if social distancing has to continue on bus routes and other forms of public transport.

“Reflecting the dramatically reduced numbers travelling on our services, we have a temporary schedule in operation across our network, which was implemented from March 30,” said the spokesperson.

This included suspension of services on the Limerick to Ballybrophy (via Nenagh) and Waterford to Limerick Junction lines.

This temporary schedule was approved by the National Transport Authority.

The spokesperson said that their normal schedule was provided for under our contract with the NTA, which included services on the Limerick to Ballybrophy (via Nenagh) line.

“We will continue to liaise with the NTA on appropriate services throughout all phases of the Covid-19 crisis, building to full restoration of services,” they said.

They said Irish Rail would reinstate the schedule which existed prior to the pandemic, based on its contract with the NTA.

“Prevailing demand is normal times is low, and will ensure social distancing can be achieved on board these services,” they said.

They pointed out that fares on the route were already in the lowest fare band, and free travel was not something they would consider, given the priority to ensure only essential travel took place.