Major €75 million investment programme looks set to regenerate County Tipperary's capital town

A €75m investment is set to transform Clonmel into a thriving town that can rival any other urban area in the South East.

The regeneration programme includes four key elements that will turn the county town into a regional hub.

A ten year plan to make Clonmel a better place to live and work has been lodged with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

However, it is hoped that the majority of the plan can be implemented within seven years.

Key planks of the proposal are the development of the former Kickham Barracks; the provision of the regional sports hub; Flights of Discovery tourism initiative; and enhancement of the town’s main retail areas.

The plan is for a liveable urban space that offers a variety of experiences and opportunities for its citizens, the wider community and visitors.

Its proposals aim to transform Clonmel into a re-imagined, dynamic and energetic 21st century town which hosts a vibrant mix of uses, recreation and amenity facilities and creative experiences.

The proposals will reinvigorate centrally located vacant brownfield sites and improve accessibility and connectivity within the town centre.

They will enhance the quality, attractiveness and liveability of the town resulting in increased critical mass and diverse economic activity. Funding for some elements of the plan have already been secured and it is envisaged that work on the Kickham Barracks site and the sports hub will be complete by the autumn.