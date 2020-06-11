SCAM: Gardaí issue warning over some fraudulent emails currently in circulation

Gardaí in Kilkenny have issued a warning over some fraudulent emails currently in circulation.

These contain an attachment which people are requested to open.

Gardaí warned: "Do not open attachments or hyperlinks from unknown senders. Always check email addresses carefully, particularly if there is any financial implications to requested actions.

"Do not contact the supplier of an invoice through links or reply directly to the email. Always contact a known supplier through pre-existing channels.

"Re-direction email fraud occurs when the fraudster hacks an email and sends a bogus email requesting payment and new bank details are supplied for example.

"This should always be treated with suspicion.. Always BE ALERT... for more information contact your local Garda Station or Crime Prevention Office in Kilkenny 056 7775000."