Clonmel born and world-renowned Irish tenor Frank Patterson on RTÉ's Nationwide

Clonmel born and world-renowned Irish tenor, Frank Patterson, has featured on RTÉ's Nationwide.
Known as Ireland's Golden Tenor, Frank trail-blazed a career from Clonmel to Europe and America.
On the 20th Anniversary of his death, Anne Cassin returned to Frank’s hometown of Clonmel where one of their favourite sons is still remembered fondly.
