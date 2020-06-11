Tipperary Councillors fire warning shots ahead of development plan talks

Ahead of the production of a new County Development Plan for Tipperary, as well as plans for each of the towns in the county, members of Tipperary County Council have warned that they will be the ones dictating the content of the plan, which they say will have to be flexible.



Led by the vastly experienced Councillor Michael Fitzgerald (FG), members expressed great frustration at the manner in which the current development plan 'handcuffs' potential applicants with the charge being made that it is too restrictive and prevents development of many rural parts of Tipperary.



“I attended a conference recently on development plans, and I have to say that I am terribly worried by what I am hearing in relation to the introduction of a planning regulator who is is going to be overseeing planning throughout our country. We will be devising an all-county plan starting in September and I certainly don't want it to be a stick to beat ourselves. Too many people who have stayed in local areas are being denied the chance to live there. It is hurting people such as fathers who cannot give their son or their daughter a site to build on. It is not right.



“The production of the development plan is the responsibility of the elected members of this council and no regulator should be above us, or have a say in it, or dictate to us, what goes in, or what does not go into it,” Cllr Fitzgerald said.

The comments sparked a serious debate at the monthly meeting of the local authority held in Clonmel this week with Cllrs John Carroll (FF) and Michael Smith (FF) agreeing with Cllr Fitzgerald.



And, Cllr Ger Darcy (FG) said that production of the new County Development Plan represented a real opportunity to promote living and working at home in rural Ireland - an experience which became a reality for so many people over the last few months.



“The most important thing that we can do is to try and create a situation where we are keeping people working in Tipperary rather than going to other parts of the country. People can work just as easily from home now and our plan can make it easy for that to happen and for people to adapt to the new reality which has emerged during Covid-19,” Cllr Darcy said.

Cathaoirleach of the council, Cllr Michael Murphy said that this had been discussed at a management meeting and the council members will be engaged in drawing up development plans for most of the next five years, between the County Development Plan and the District ones. And, he suggested using short term variations to overcome existing problems, considering it will take some time to have the new plans in place.



Director of Services, Eamon Lonergan outlined workshops for July 22 and 23 in The Dome in Thurles for members to become acquainted with the process of drawing up the plans.