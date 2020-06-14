Major sporting and amenity infrastructure addition for County Tipperary with sports hub planned

A major addition to Clonmel’s sporting and amenity infrastructure will be the regional sports hub on the Limerick Insititute of Technology campus on the by-pass.

This can proceed when LIT move across town to the planned Kickham Barracks develoment.

The existing buildings on the by-pass will be integrated into the sports hub.

The centrepiece of the project is a running track built to international standard.

It will be an eight-lane, four hundred metres track built to a standard to accommodate international events.

A key condition of government funding was that it must be matched by local funds, and spearheaded by Clonmel Athletic Club, the funding drive was a phenomenal success and reflects the interest in the project throughout the town and county.

Also involved in the project with Clonmel AC are Clonmel Triathlon Club and Clonmel Cycling Club and the finished hub will also include a BMX track and walking track around the perimeter of the athletics track.