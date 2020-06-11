Planning lodged for construction of 15 metre high communications structure in Tipperary

Planning has been lodged for the construction of a 15 metre high free standing communications structure in Tipperary.

The applicant is Eircom Limited and the development address is at Eircom Exchange, Cappagh, Cappawhite.

The project will include its associated antennae, communication dishes, ground equipment and all associated site development works.

The development will form part of Eircom Ltd. existing telecommunications and broadband network.

The application is at pre-validation stage and a decision would be due by the local authority on August 4 of this year.