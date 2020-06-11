Gardaí seize €70,000 worth of cocaine after stopping and searching a vehicle in Limerick

Gardaí in Limerick have seized €70,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis), after stopping and searching a vehicle in the Castletroy area of Limerick, shortly after 5pm on Thursday evening, June 11.

Two men, both in their 20s, were arrested and taken to Henry Street Garda Station, where they are currently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.