Clonmel transformation - Kickham Barracks plan will be a key element with 1,000 people on site

A key element of the major Clonmel transformation is the redevelopment of Kickham Barracks.

The huge town centre site is a central part of how Clonmel will look in years to come.

This phase will complete the transformation of the site from a former inaccessible military barracks to a civic, cultural and educational shared campus quarter.

The regenerated Kickham Barracks will have in excess of 1,000 people on the site which will enliven the site, introduce third level and further education into the town centre and offer new opportunities to businesses.

This historic site and its associated built heritage will be conserved, will be integrated into the public realm and made accessible.

The location of Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) and Tipperary Education and Training Board (TETB) on a shared purpose designed campus will ensure that the educational institutions can grow at a town centre location meeting the needs of the existing population, supporting industry and attracting further growth.

The relocation of LIT into the town centre is directly linked with the development of Phase 2 of the Clonmel Regional Sports Hub at LIT’s current location.

The conversion of the existing military chapel into a new arts and cultural venue provide a new experience and attraction to the site and complement the existing mix of uses.

The existing built heritage will be conserved and new cultural talent will be promoted.

Conservation and re-use of structures of architectural significance including the former Officers Mess, barracks, museum/gallery, gymnasium and chapel.

The site will be an open and permeable urban quarter offering quality public open spaces, new experiences and attractions and a vibrant mix of uses incorporating educational, civic and cultural. The site will have a new identity and sense of place. The historically enclosed site will be opened to access and will integrate physically and visually with Clonmel’s town centre.

Permeability to and through the site will be enhanced and walking and cycling will be promoted again like in other parts of Clonmel.