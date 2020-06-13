Good news for Tipperary golfers - GUI plan to run most inter-club competitions in 2020

The Golfing Union of Ireland has confirmed that a significant majority of entered clubs have voted to proceed with a plan to run a limited schedule of inter-club competitions and events in 2020.

In May the GUI wrote to all of its affiliated clubs requesting that they consider whether they wished to participate in a significantly curtailed suite of inter-club competitions later this year.

Following a three-week feedback period, the results are as follows:

All-Ireland competitions

AIG Senior Cup – 160 clubs (81% of original entry number) in favour of proceeding

AIG Junior Cup – 218 clubs (74% of original entry number) in favour.

AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield – 227 clubs (73% of original entry number) in favour.

AIG Pierce Purcell Shield – 235 clubs (71% of original entry number) in favour.

All-Ireland Gold Medals – 113 clubs (63% of original entry number) in favour.

Boys Under-18 Inter-Club – 90 clubs (76% of original entry number) in favour.

What happens next?

The Union and Provincial Branches will now progress planning for the competitions. These next steps are, of course, conditional on the continual unwinding of restrictions as per the roadmaps. It must be noted, therefore, that the planning of these events is still provisional and contingent on continued progress in defeating the virus.

This being said, the following should be noted:

It is the intention that draws and related information for these competitions will be published on Monday 29th June, with a potential commencement of matches at the end of July subject to public health restrictions.

As will be noted from the plan, it remains to be determined whether the All-Ireland competitions will run to completion, or whether they will conclude at provincial level only in 2020. A decision on this, based on the latest ongoing viability assessments and public health advice, will also be made on Monday, 29th June and communicated with the draws.

Finalisation of entries

Please note that the Branches will finalise all entries in order to prepare the draws next Wednesday (17th June) from 12 noon. Any club that wishes to modify the answers that were returned in the questionnaire, or indicate their status if they haven’t already done so, has until this time to do so, by contacting championships@ gui.ie.