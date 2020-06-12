PROPERTY: Two-bed apartment in Tipperary going up for auction with a price of €65,000
Interested?
3 River House Apartments, Dow's Lane, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, E91 AW63
A two-bed apartment in Clonmel is going up for auction with a guide price of €65,000 as part of BidX1's auction on June 25.
The first floor apartment is centrally located in Clonmel and extends to approximately 55 sq. m (592 sq. ft).
It is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €8,760 per annum.
To view the property, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on