PROPERTY: Two-bed apartment in Tipperary going up for auction with a price of €65,000

3 River House Apartments, Dow's Lane, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, E91 AW63

A two-bed apartment in Clonmel is going up for auction with a guide price of €65,000 as part of BidX1's auction on June 25.

The first floor apartment is centrally located in Clonmel and extends to approximately 55 sq. m (592 sq. ft).

It is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €8,760 per annum.

To view the property, click here. 