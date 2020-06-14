UPDATED: Two due in court following major cocaine seizure on Clare/Limerick border

A man and a woman who were arrested following a major drugs seizure in Clare have been charged and are to appear in court on Sunday.

Gardaí investigating organised criminality seized cocaine with an estimated value of €440,000 when they searched a property in Corbally at approximately 11.35pm on Friday.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested at the scene while a male, aged in his 40s, was arrested in the Castletroy View area of Limerick during a follow-up operation on Saturday.

Both were detained and questioned at Henry Street garda station.

Gardaí have now confirmed they have been charged and will appear before a special court sitting on Sunday afternoon.

Investigations are ongoing and the suspected cocaine has been sent for analysis.