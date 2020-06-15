Tipperary deaths, Monday June 15

The late James White

The death has occurred of James White, The Glen, Millersbrook, Nenagh, Tipperary, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, following an illness. Predeceased by his beloved father James. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Caroline and cherished children Daniel and Alicia, his mother Madeline and brothers and sisters Fidelma, Anthony, Madeline and Stephen, his granddaughter Leah-Faye, aunts and uncles, brothers in law, sisters in law, mother in law and father in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May James rest in peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place this Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, at approx 1.30pm. Those who cannot attend, can take part in the ceremony via the livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2FM. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

The late Paddy Moloney

The death has occurred of Paddy Moloney, Birr Road, Roscrea, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his son Padraig, brothers Dick, Donal, Liam and Sean, sisters Maura and Nora.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, daughters Maureen and Nuala, daughters-in-law Freda and Hilde, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Hannah and Eoin, brother Kevin, sisters Patsy, Tess and Nuala, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. R.I.P.

In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, Paddy's Funeral Mass will be for immediate family and relatives only. His remains will leave his residence on Tuesday morning (approx 11.30am) and travel down Green St, Main St, Limerick St and Abbey St, if anyone wishes to line the route and pay their respects. He will be buried afterwards in St. Cronan's Cemetery.

His Funeral Mass can be viewed online at stcronanscluster.ie.

A memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

The late Joan Rossiter

The death has occurred of Joan Rossiter (Nee Murphy) Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Annestown Co. Waterford June 12, 2020 died peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital.

(Wife of the late Tom and mother of late Carmel and Thomas).

Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, Pat and Gerard daughters Mary, Catherine, Ann, Geraldine, Martina and Jacinta, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Biddy, nephews neices relatives and friends.

May Joan rest in peace

Due to Government restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11.30am in St. Oliver's Church. This can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul .followed by clicking on the tab St. Olivers. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.