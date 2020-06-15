Tipperary super stallion Galileo sets new world record for his offspring

Tipperary super stallion Galileo has set a new world record.

The victory for Aidan O'Brien's Peaceful in Saturday's Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas was the 85th Group 1 winner for the progeny of the Coolmore Stud-based super sire.

He broke the record of his former Fethard studmate Danehill with 85 top flight winners for sons and daughters.

Galileo, the son of Sadler's Wells, has sired many of the most recognisable names from recent turf history, including Frankel, New Approach and Australia.

The 1000 Guineas set another record with a clean sweep for the O'Brien family.

Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O'Brien trained the winner Peaceful; his won Donnacha trained the runner up Fancy Blue; O'Brien senior also sent out the third, So Wonderful; and elder son Joseph trained the fourth, New York Girl.

What a great day for the family.