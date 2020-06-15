Stena Line to introduce mandatory wearing of face masks on board vessels and in ports

Stena Line is to introduce the mandatory wearing of face masks on board ships and in ports.

It says it is bringing in the measure as the safety of passengers and colleagues is its top priority.

Face masks or face coverings must now be worn whilst in ports or onboard vessels from Monday, June 15. Exceptions to this rule are children under the age of three and anyone with a breathing condition, illness or disability that prevents or hinders them from wearing a face covering.

For night sailings that arrive on the morning of June 15, face coverings will be required from departure the night before on June 14.