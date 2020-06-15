Borrisoleigh student Siobhán Ryan wins enterprise award and €5,000 cash prize

From a lamb-handling system to a detection device for brain injury in newborns, the most innovative projects scooped the top prizes at Enterprise Ireland’s Student Entrepreneur Awards 2020.

Siobhán Ryan from Borrisoleigh was virtually presented with the Cruickshank High Achieving Merit Award for her project PressiDect.

Siobhán received a prize of €5,000 for her peri-operative pressure detection system designed for use on a theatre table. The primary aim of her winning project is to help modernise the current standards of pressure care in an operative setting.

Richard Murphy, manager LEO Support, Policy & Co-ordination Unit, Enterprise Ireland said that the Student Entrepreneur Awards final recognised young innovators across the country and celebrated their entrepreneurial success.

"This year’s applicants have identified challenges across a range of sectors and provided innovative solutions to overcome them. Nurturing this talent and helping to foster that entrepreneurship is essential, not just to turn ideas into thriving businesses, but to help drive Ireland’s global reputation in business," he said.