Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill calls for faster retrofitting programme

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary Jackie Cahill says plans for a home energy retrofitting plan must be rolled out without delay.

Deputy Cahill wants a retrofitting programme prioritised so that people can improve energy efficiency and achieve an A BER rating in their homes.

“These schemes have proven popular in the past, in fact last year the programme was oversubscribed and it had to be extended for people who had already undertaken the work before it emerged that the funding limit had been reached”, he said.

“We need to avoid a repeat of the mistakes which were made with the last scheme and ensure the roll out of a more comprehensive programme. A whole of home approach needs to be taken, with all areas – wall and attic insulation, windows and doors replacement and ventilation – all need to be considered together," said the Thurles-based TD.

He welcomed the inclusion of an “ambitious home energy retrofitting programme” as a priority in the programme for government negotiations and would like to see this commenced at the earliest possible opportunity if the talks were successful.

“The companies involved in retrofitting need to be aware of the plans so that they can order stock and materials and be prepared in advance of applications being approved. Here in Tipperary, the Energy Communities Tipperary Co-operative Limited, were doing excellent work and on a limited budget. Therefore, to achieve ambitious targets in this area it will require good planning, speed and of course sufficient funding," said Deputy Cahill.