One County Tipperary town has lost half of its pubs in recent years - how many do you remember?

As pubs nationwide contemplate their imminent reopenings after the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions, one long-established Clonmel pub and restaurant, Coopers, Thomas Street, next door to Clonmel Railway Station, has decided to call “time” for the last time and announced its closure last week.

It is the latest setback to the pub trade in a town that has seen many of its favourite watering holes close over the last thirty years or so.

In this week’s edition of ‘The Nationalist’ Clonmel publican Anthony Moynihan offers his views on the imminent reopening of public houses nationwide and the issues that publicans will have to address before then.

Likewise, Richie Gleeson, who runs another family-owned, well-run public house, Gleesons, at the Irishtown side of the West Gate in Clonmel.

But Anthony Moynihan, whose family have been in business at Upper Gladstone Street venue since 1986, also took time to reflect on the pub landscape when we spoke last weekend, and sadly it doesn’t present a happy picture.

“There is talk about some pubs not reopening. These are tough times for the pub game anyway. There is an awful lot of pubs after closing in the last number of years. When we opened here (1986) there were about 55 pubs in Clonmel and now there are fewer than 30 in the town, maybe 27 or 28 pubs. So that’s half the pubs in Clonmel closed in 34 years. So that tells you the story in itself that times are difficult anyway. But family owned pubs have a better chance of surviving going forward,” he said.

Flashback to Clonmel in 1980: A day-out for some of the locals in THE VIEW LOUNGE which was located at the top of Sarsfield Street/Main Guard. Also known as THE DUKE'S LODGE at some stage, this pub, along with many others in Clonmel, is no longer in business.

“Starting at the top of Irishtown for example you have the likes of Kinsellas, John Allen’s, Jimmy O’Donnell’s, Mac’s Tavern, Tony Wrixon’s, John Aherne’s at the Main Guard and the Duke’s Lodge beside it, The Tara Arms, The Horseman, The Favourite, Brendan Dunne’s, Willie Heffernan’s, Billy Gibbs’, the Cruiscín Lán (my uncle Paddy had it once), all now gone,” lamented Anthony.

And to that list can be added another few … such as PJ Powell’s/Butlers Bar in the Old Bridge, Murphys in O’Connell Street and Gerry Chawke’s in Gladstone Street. And, no doubt, there are a few more we have forgotten. And, perhaps, sadly, a few more to come in the coming years also.

