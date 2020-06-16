Tipperary's Cllr John Carroll opposes FF going into Government

Nenagh-based Cllr John Carroll has stated that he is "firmly opposed" to Fianna Fáil entering Government as part of a three party administration.

He said that it will result in the continued demise of the party.

"This is of huge concern to me as a public rep and the ordinary party members throughout rural Tipperary, who have always been the cornerstone of a vibrant party," he said.

Cllr Carroll said that in the past number of years the party executive and front bench had lost much contact with the ordinary party members who had always been given a meaningful and valued role in the formulation of policy which benefited the party greatly at national level, whether in or out of a Government.

"The general election of 2020 and its party manifesto clearly displayed the thumb prints of consultants, specialist advisers and a very minimal number of front bench spokespersons, with little or no role from the party members who have had meaningful policy roles throughout the years which gave the party at national level a solid platform in policy formulation, which is clearly missing today," said the long-serving councillor.

He said that the party manifesto in 2020 was adjudicated on by the general public in the general election and the verdict was clearly evident for all to see where the party lost many seats instead of gaining.

"Fianna Fáil, in supporting the previous Government as part of the confidence and supply agreement were not given much credit by the electorate, and if the party proceeds to enter Government as part of a three party administration, the party identity will continue to lose its relevance into the future," said Cllr Carroll.