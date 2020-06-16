Shocking behaviour! Gardaí deal with van driver parked across two disabled spots

Thoughts?

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí deal with van driver parked across two disabled spots

Gardaí deal with van driver parked across two disabled spots

A van driver was dealt with by gardaí recently after a parking offence.

Ballymun gardaí caught the van driver parked in two disabled parking spaces.

The driver was issued with a fixed charge penalty notice.