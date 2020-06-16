Shocking behaviour! Gardaí deal with van driver parked across two disabled spots
A van driver was dealt with by gardaí recently after a parking offence.
Ballymun gardaí caught the van driver parked in two disabled parking spaces.
The driver was issued with a fixed charge penalty notice.
Ballymun Gardaí issued a FCPN to the driver of this van parked in two disabled parking spaces.#OperationEnable#PhysicalDistancing pic.twitter.com/g6yVybAVQs— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 15, 2020
