Tipperary deaths: Sadness as last member of Lewis family passes away aged 91

The town of Nenagh was in mourning this Tuesday following news of the passing of one of its oldest residents and the last in the line of a prominent and much respected family.

Dolores (Doly) Lewis, originally from Spout Road, Nenagh, died peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff in the Manor Nursing Home.

Ms Lewis was the last surviving member of the Lewis family. She had nine siblings. Her brother, Ger, and her sister Ita (Thornton) passed away within days of each other last February.

The late Ms Lewis worked for many years in the offices of the former Nenagh Aluminium factory.

The Lewis family thanked everyone at Nenagh Manor Nursing Home for the wonderful care that Doly received and the welcome extended to her family and friends over the years.

She was predeceased by her parents Michael and Delia; her dear sisters Peg (Joyce), Marie, Lelia, Biddy (Deane), Phil (Conlon), Joan (Hudson) and Ita (Thornton), and darling brothers Frank and Ger.

She will be very sadly missed by her much loved and devoted nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law Bid and Bridie, and brother-in-law Tom, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

A private family funeral Mass will take place this Wednesday at 12 noon in St Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Lisboney cemetery at approximately 1.30pm. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony, via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2FM.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.