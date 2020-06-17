Watch: Tipperary Musical Society counts the stars for Covid-19 victims

Tipperary Musical Society has paid a moving online tribute to all those who have lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has had a profound effect on so many families across Ireland and the world, they said, and in many cases, people have been unable to grieve together or comfort one other.

The society wanted to pay tribute in their own small way, and recorded Andy Beck’s Count the Stars, a song of remembrance.

The video, which is on Facebook, has had over 10,000 views so far.

“We would like to extend a huge thank you to our chorus mistress / musical director Helen Colbert, who was the driving force behind this project, and provided rehearsal material for all of us.

“We would also like to thank our friend Pat Marnane for looking after the audio for us Marguerite Furlong’s visual arrangement and for allowing us to use her beautiful images throughout the video,” they said.

The society also thanked its members, who embraced the idea, recorded the music and sent in their videos.

“Remember to be kind, look after each other and count the stars,” said the musical society