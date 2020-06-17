Tipperary deaths, Wednesday June 17

The late Thomas Slattery

The death has occurred of Thomas Slattery, Raheen, formerly of Coolagarranroe, Burncourt, Cahir, Tipperary.

Suddenly but peacefully in his sleep at his residence in Raheen, Cahir Co. Tipperary. Beloved father of Dylan, Nikita and Trevor, he will be dearly missed by his cherished children, and by his loving siblings Michael, Breeda, Ned, Margaret and Barth. Thomas will be missed too by Maria, Kathleen, his in-laws, niece, nephews, his cousins, his work colleagues and his many friends.

Due to the covid restrictions, Thomas's funeral will be private. Mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen on Thursday 18th at 11 am.

We, the family, thank everybody for your heartfelt expressions of condolence in our great loss. Expressions of sympathy can be left on the condolence section on R.I.P. ie

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

The late Patrick O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Gorman, 65 Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary.



Died June 14 2020, RIP. Patrick's Mass will take place on Thursday at 10.30am in St. Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir.

Due to Government and HSE advice, Patrick's Mass will be held privately for immediate family.

The late Dolores (Doly) Lewis

The death has occurred of Dolores (Doly) Lewis, Late of Spout Road, Nenagh, Tipperary



Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, in her 91st year. Predeceased by her parents Michael & Delia, her dear sisters Peg (Joyce), Marie, Lelia, Biddy (Deane), Phil (Conlon), Joan (Hudson) and Ita (Thornton) and darling brothers Frank and Ger. Will be very sadly missed by her much loved and devoted nieces & nephews, sisters-in-law Bid and Bridie and brother-in-law Tom, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May Doly Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place this Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery at approx 1.30pm. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony, via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2FM. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

The late Derek Kinch

The death has occurred of Derek KINCH, Clondalkin, Dublin / Ballyfermot, Dublin / Cashel, Tipperary

15th June 2020 (suddenly). Beloved son of the late Bridget and loving brother of the late John, Bernie and Willie; Derek will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving family, partner Amanda, children Stephen, Sean, Lily, Derek (Jr), Nicole, Kylie, John and Kacie, sisters Diane and Pippy, brothers Paddy, Christy, Martin, Jason, Gary and Thomas, aunts, uncles, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements later

The late Annette Hahessy

The death has occurred of Annette Hahessy, Ashlawn , Clerihan, Clonmel, Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later