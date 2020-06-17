Cashel Arts Festival announces online art project for children

Cashel Arts Festival is to go ahead this year, albeit in a different format to usual.

The theme of this year’s festival is 2020 Vision and more details will be announced at a later date.

Community involvement and participation are integral to the spirit of the festival, and the festival committee especially value the input of the younger members of the community.

“We are currently running an art project that primary school children are encouraged to enter. The Schools Programme is outlined in full on www.cashelartsfest.com” they said.

In line with current public health advice, all activities are home based and detailed tutorials are available on the website.

The activities on offer are scraffito art, creating a stained glass window, and / or a photography project.

Some resources that you may need can be collected, free of charge, from AM Office Supplies, Friar Street, Cashel, who have also offered to take in completed entries for the Arts Festival Committee.

All work submitted will be included in a collaborative art project for the festival in September.

The deadline for submission is June 26.

This online event has been organised in collaboration with artist Elke Wilson, who has been part of the Arts Festival’s Schools’ Outreach Programme for several years.

She has previously worked with local schools for such events as the popular and well supported Lantern Street Parade last year.

The project is funded under the Creative Ireland Open Call 2020 Grant.

The committee said that they hoped that people enjoyed taking part in the Schools Programme and they were looking forward to seeing all the creative entries.

The festival extended their best wishes to the local sponsors and community stakeholders who were reopening following the lifting of some restrictions.