Tipperary gardaí make another sizable drugs find

The gardaí in Tipperary are continuing their war of drugs with several drugs searches carried out in the Nenagh Garda District in recent days.

In Birdhill, members of the Divisional Drugs Unit seized around €1,200 worth of cannabis last Tuesday week. A female was arrested and charged.

In Roscrea, drugs searches were carried out at Air Hill, Glean Glas and Carroll's Row on Wednesday of last week.

A quantity of suspected drugs was recovered.

The gardaí in Tipperary have seized around €100,000 worth of illegal drugs, including cocaine, cannabis and tablets, in the past three months.