Nenagh Éire Óg community lottery is now online

Nenagh Éire Óg's rebranded lotto is available to join online.

This initiative will see the club supporting community charities as well as raising much-needed funds to support the continued development of the club.

This week all families will be contacted to encourage them to support the lotto and it is hoped that all families would not only take part in the lotto themselves but also encourage relatives and friends to do so.

For as little as €2 per week, you can help secure the future of the club. Visit www.nenagheireog.com to sign up.

The club would like to express its sympathies to the family and friends of the late Brenda Gearty, Longford.

Ms Gearty’s daughter, Liadhan, and son-in-law Mark Hassett have been heavily involved in our camogie section for many years while her granddaughters Maeve and Ruth are members of our senior team.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam