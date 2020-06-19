13 Tipperary students display work in arts college's first digital grad showcase

Final year students from Limerick School of Art & Design made history earlier this month after taking part in the first ever digital only graduate showcase.

The LSAD Graduate Show, which attracts national and international attention, could not take place as usual on the Clare Street Campus this year due to Covid restrictions.

However, staff and students, determined that these restrictions would not deter them from showcasing the work of this year’s talented artists, designers and creators, busied themselves making the 2020 online graduate showcase one of the best ever.

LIT Dean of Limerick School of Art and Design and Director of Cultural Engagement Mike Fitzpatrick explained: “While we have supported the LSAD Graduate Show with an online showcase for the past six years, this year it has come into its own as the sole means of presenting our graduate’s work. It is the Graduate Show of 2020 - celebrating the resilience, creativity and talent of our final year students.”

More than 13 graduates from Tipperary took part in the exhibition after completing degrees in Animation & Motion Design, Creative Broadcast & Film Production, Creative Media and Design, Digital Animation Production and Fashion Design, among others.

Among those to take part in the showcase was fashion design student Aoife O’Dwyer from Tipperary town.

Aoife, who completed an internship with UK designer Pam Hogg in London in 2019, was inspired by a combination of her childhood artwork and her father who serves in the Irish Defence Forces when creating her graduate collection.

“I wanted to contrast my childhood innocence with my dad’s experience of dangerous war torn territories. My aim of my autumn/ winter collection was to create a fun, playful and energetic unisex collection while recognising the father daughter bond. I recreated some of my childhood drawings directly onto my fabrics to create my own print and incorporated all my skills that I had learned in the course.”

“I look forward to moving on to new ventures working in the fashion industry and I will cherish the memories of my time and support I’ve received from everyone at LSAD,” she added.