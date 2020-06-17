Fifty jobs in the pipeline for Thurles amid Covid-19 demand for sanitiser

There is good news on the employment front in Tipperary this week with the announcement of 50 jobs for Thurles town in a local company which has established a unique niche in the PPE market.



Glanta Hygiene Solutions has launched a new alcohol-free hand sanitiser product which is produced and bottled at the Cue Packaging manufacturing plant in Thurles.



The key here is the alcohol-free element of the product - a first of its kind in Ireland, the company believes.

In conjunction with this exciting news, Cue Packaging has announced its intention to quadruple its workforce to over 50 staff over the next 12-24 months.

Pictured at the launch in Thurles this week Michael Lowry T.D. pictured with the Glanta Hygiene Solutions team at the manufacturing plant in Thurles, as the new product was launched and fifty jobs were announced.



The company currently employs 12 staff at its Tipperary based plant in the Stradavoher Retail Park in Thurles..

Speaking at the launch this week, Seamus Foley, Managing Partner at Glanta Hygiene Solutions, said: “There have been some ongoing concerns with using alcohol based hand sanitiser, particularly for children and those with sensitive skin. Our product addresses these issues and brings a premium Irish product to the market.”



Aiden Hynes, partner at Glanta Hygiene Solutions said: “Hand sanitising is the new norm and we are pleased to be providing a natural and powerful alternative to people who have been using alcohol based products for the last number of months and we have found our product is more effective with repeated use over time. We are rolling out our alcohol free product to offer protection to the public and give them an alternative to the ones that are currently available in the market place,” Aiden said.

The owner of Cue Packaging, Matthew Ippolito, who is originally from California and has been operating in Ireland for the last four years, paid tribute to Deputy Michael Lowry T.D. for his significant support.



Matthew said: “Michael was one of the first people to support my business venture when I arrived in Ireland. His research on finding a suitable location was invaluable to provide us with the platform to develop our ethos of giving something back to the local community and we are committed to providing badly needed jobs in the Thurles area, particularly with a global economic recession on the horizon.”