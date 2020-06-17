Update: Gardaí have arrested 14 people during 67 searches in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary

As part of Operation Coronation, in excess of 170 members of Gardaí from Limerick, Clare and Tipperary Divisions supported by the Criminal Assets Bureau, Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Emergency Response Unit, the Armed Response Unit and Regional Dog Unit carried out 67 searches at dwellings, businesses and land in Counties Limerick, Clare and Tipperary this morning at 6am. The operation was also supported by three teams of Irish Army Search Engineers, the Army EOD team and the Army Helicopter.

During the operation Gardaí seized the following:

Approximately €220,000.00 in euros, sterling, dirham (UAE currency) and old Irish currency

Deeds to a property in Dubai

One car valued at approximately €50,000.00

€100,000 worth of jewellery and luxury watches

High value clothing items

Significant evidence to support the investigation including financial accounts and property documentation.

€23,500 of suspected drugs

Two cocaine presses

Two bank accounts have also been frozen containing sums in excess of €119,000

Breakdown of arrests made: 13 men and one woman, aged between 20s-60s.

Three persons arrested for suspected money laundering offences and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

One person arrested in respect of Section 15 Misuse of Drugs Act in respect of approximately €2,000 of suspected crack cocaine and heroin seized in one search, detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

One person arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice 2 (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 in respect of suspected cannabis herb seized to the value of approximately €20,000.

Six persons charged with offences under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Three persons arrested on penal/bench warrants.