NATIONAL: Murder investigation launched as garda dies in Roscommon shooting incident

An on-duty detective in his forties has died following a shooting incident in Roscommon shortly before midnight last night.

It is understood the armed detective lost control of his gun and was shot with his own weapon by a man during an incident in Castlerea.

The garda was left critically injured at the scene, which was sealed off immediately as other gardaí and paramedics arrived.

The man has been arrested and a full murder inquiry has been launched.

Due to last night's incident, the town centre of Castlerea remains closed and diversions are in place.