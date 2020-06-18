Gardaí in Roscrea have arrested two people and seized €3,650 in drugs and cash as part of Operation Nest.



Speaking at Roscrea Garda Station, Inspector Ailish Myles said "As part of response to Covid-19, there has been an even greater focus on community engagement in Roscrea. We are out helping people doing things like shopping, collecting prescriptions and doing odd jobs for them – anything that can help them during this challenging time. With a greater focus on community engagement through our beat patrols and checkpoints, our members have also been able to gather additional intelligence and target those involved in the sale and supply of drugs in Roscrea."



On June 10, Gardaí, with the assistance of the Garda Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at a house on Carrolls Row and seized €1,800 cash and €200 of suspected crystal meth. During the search Gardaí also seized a weigh scales and mobile phone. A juvenile, aged in his mid-teens was arrested and a file will be prepared for the DPP.



On June 10, Gardaí were on mobile patrol on Ayr Hill when they stopped and searched a juvenile, aged in his mid-teens. €150 of suspected cannabis herb was seized and the youth will be dealt with under the juvenile diversion programme.



On June 17, Gardaí were on mobile patrol on Old Dublin Road when they stopped and searched two men. One of the men, aged in his 20s, was found in possession of €50 of suspected cannabis herb and €1,450 of cash. He was arrested and brought to Templemore Garda Station and later released. A file will be prepared for the DPP.



Operation Nest was initiated in response to a heightened level of community engagement which also corresponded with Roscrea Gardaí’s proactive approach to Covid-19 and liaison with the public.