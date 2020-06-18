Big €100,000 lotto winner somewhere in Tipperary last night - Was it you? Hopefully it was!

Thursday 18th June 2020:

A person in County Tipperary came one number short of becoming the latest Lotto jackpot winners as they won a cool €109,269 after matching five numbers and the bonus ball on last night’s Lotto draw. The lucky person played online and will have been notified by email about their win.

The National Lottery spokesperson continued: “There is a very nice email sitting in the inbox of one lucky online player in Co. Tipperary this morning. We are encouraging all of our online and App players to check their emails and to contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

The National Lottery has also reminded players that it has extended the period of time that lucky winners can collect prizes due to COVID health restrictions. This means that any lucky winners of Lotto, EuroMillions, Telly Bingo and Daily Millions draws from 9th January 2020 until draws in the week 5th July 2020 will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize.

The prize claims extension applies to winners who purchased their tickets and certain scratch card games in-store, online at www.lottery.ie and via the National Lottery App.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago. In 2019 alone, €252 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.