Tipperary medical student wins Merit Award

The Local Enterprise Office Tipperary is delighted to announce the great achievements of Borrisoleigh native Siobhan Ryan with her Medtech Innovative Product “PressiDect”.

Siobhan was announced winner of Cruickshank High Achieving Merit Award at this year Enterprise Ireland Student Entrepreneur Awards 2020 which were aired virtually.

From Glastrigan, Borrisoleigh, Siobhan was virtually presented with the ‘Cruickshank High Achieving Merit Award’ for her project PressiDect. Siobhán received a prize of €5,000 for her peri-operative pressure detection system designed for use on a theatre table. The primary aim of her winning project is to help modernise the current standards of pressure care in an operative setting.

Richard Murphy, Manager LEO Support, Policy & Co-ordination Unit, Enterprise Ireland said: “The Student Entrepreneur Awards final recognised young innovators across the country and celebrated their entrepreneurial success. This year’s applicants have identified challenges across a range of sectors and provided innovative solutions to overcome them.

PressiDect is a peri-operative pressure detection system utilised on the surface of an operating theatre table. It contains tactile pressure sensors that has the ability to actively map a patient’s position during their surgical procedure; measuring pressure changes in real time. This is a unique feature in a theatre setting as it informs the user where anatomically each individual patient would be most 'at risk' to pressure injury, as a result of prolonged immobilisation.

The system differs to the current standard where only a ‘macro’ scoring system exists; placing the patient globally into a low, medium or high risk of pressure injury.

The prevention of hospital acquired pressure injuries (HAPIs) remains a fundamental concept, especially in vulnerable patient populations. PressiDect will play a crucial role peri-operatively, however, is also an adaptable system to an array of healthcare departments; having a more favourable impact on patient care and outcomes related to pressure injury prevention.

Mary Ryan, Senior Enterprise Development Office, Local Enterprise Office Tipperary said: “We are delighted for Siobhan and her success today. It was a pleasure to work with Siobhan over the past number of weeks and again to thank the team of mentors William Cleary, Theresa Mulvihill and Martin Troy for their support and guidance to helping Siobhan get through the Final. Everybody could see the potential of “PressiDect” and we are not surprised with Siobhans win.”