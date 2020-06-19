Thurles Golf Club lotto recommences

Thurles Golf Club has informed its members that its Club Lotto draw will recommence on July 5 in the Clubhouse at 6 pm.

The lotto had been suspended due to Covid-19 restrictions but will now recommence with added incentives to attract new participants.

The Club stated that the revenue generated from this initiative over the years has been a vital source of income and most recently has part funded the purchase of a new greens mower.

It says the tangible benefits that have accrued from this investment are self-evident.

“The recent "lockdown" due to Covid-19 has seriously affected our ability to generate much needed income from competitions, societies, green fees, etc.

“This serious deficit in income challenges us all as members to do whatever we can to assist the Club during this difficult time” a communication to members states.

“Our appeal to you is twofold.

“Firstly, we ask you to give serious consideration to joining our Club Lotto.

“Additionally we are offering a "Bonus Draw" for those currently paying either €90 or standing order and for new members wishing to avail of either of these options.

“This "Bonus Draw" will take place in December.

Secondly, we propose to actively and visibly relaunch our Club Lotto from next Saturday June 20 at the Clubhouse and in this regard we earnestly appeal for volunteers to give 2 hours of their time to help promote this initiative.

Please contact Ashling in the office with times / days you may be available so that she can draft a rota.

“It is our intention to continue this "Call to Action" campaign in the Club for 9 days up to Sunday June 28 when hopefully phase 3 of the COVID-19 Protocols will bring more good news.

We sincerely thank all current supporters of the "lotto" and confidently rely on your goodwill as a member in assisting us in what we believe to be a very worthy cause”, the Club adds.