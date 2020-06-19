Templemore supermarket recognised as best in class

There has never been a more appropriate time to acknowledge and celebrate excellence in grocery retailing.

EUROSPAR retailers have always taken great pride in providing the best of service to their customers and local communities and have responded brilliantly to the Covid-19 global crisis.

EUROSPAR Templemore were due to receive both a Customer First @ EUROSPAR award and a Top of the Tree accolade at a gala celebration evening in March. Unfortunately, due to the health crisis, that was not possible and instead their awards were couriered to them.

These awards are recognition of true retailing excellence and among the most coveted in the grocery retail industry. Customer First @ EUROSPAR is the retail operations standards programme that has been implemented across the EUROSPAR supermarket group while the Top of the Tree awards is special recognition for outstanding retail practice across EUROSPAR’s six pillar Retail Strategy of value, freshness, rewards, choice, service and experience and is unanimously endorsed by their retailers.

Accepting the award on behalf of EUROSPAR Templemore, Lyndsey Comerford said: “We are delighted to receive this accolade which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and a timely boost to us all as we trade through the Covid-19 crisis. This acknowledgement lets our customers know that we are leaders in the field and we’re honoured to receive the recognition.”

How retailers communicate with their shoppers and local communities has never been more important. The Covid-19 pandemic has amplified the need for all retailers to reassure their local communities that they are providing safe environments for all shoppers.

EUROSPAR’s retailers have been working tirelessly to promote the importance of health and safety in their Supermarkets by producing individual videos that are being shared across their social media channels.

The innovative videos are proving immensely popular and have been viewed by more than 1 million people since first being produced.

Commenting, Malachy Hanberry, Managing Director, EUROSPAR said: “EUROSPAR retailers strive for excellence in every aspect of their service to their shoppers and the local communities in which they are embedded.

“In meeting the exacting standards of the Top of the Tree programme, our retailers illustrate their commitment to being industry leaders in the retail sector and their focus on exceeding customer expectations and I want to congratulate them on their achievements.”