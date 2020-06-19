In Tipperary and everywhere: Music has a positive effect on mood and health

A lot of my work during the year is working with sixth class students preparing for the sacrament of Confirmation.

As well as giving some class inputs about the sacrament, one of the highlights of the year is a class entitled: “Ask Father”. This is to give them the opportunity to have a bit of fun while also allowing them to ask me anything they want to about their faith, or my own vocational story, or anything else! Every year I will get the same type of questions including: “Why did you want to become a priest?”, “Who can do an exorcism?” (every year!), “Should priests get married?”, “What is my day like?” and “What do I do to relax?”

This year I still held that class although it was online like so many things, I’ve been doing these days. The students emailed me in their questions, and I pulled them out of the basket, so I didn’t know what the questions were going to be in advance. Again, this year there were some great (and very weird) questions and it gives me the opportunity to focus where young people are at in life.

One question which really flummoxed me was one I had never had before, and it really got me thinking. The question was: “What’s your favorite song of all time?”

Why I found this the most difficult question to answer, is because I have so many songs I absolutely love. I have such an eclectic taste in music ranging from classical music like Mozart and classic Hymns, to Golden oldies from Buddy Holly to Connie Francis; from classic 80s singers like Lionel Richie to the Pet Shop Boys; and even such modern singer songwriters such as Ed Sheeran and Adele. Like everybody else music can play an important part in our lives and often brings back a special ‘memory’ or ‘moment’ in a person’s life.

Last year I started to compile a list of songs which were important at different times in my life. I called the playlist simply ‘My life - My songs’ and it began but the number one song the day I was born right up to a song I recently heard and loved. I keep adding to the list when I hear a song on the radio that reminds me of a special time or moment in my life.

I currently have 285 songs and almost 20 hours of music spanning my life. And the list is growing!

It has been generally accepted that both listening to and creating music can have various positive effects on mood and mental health. Incorporating music into your everyday life can help to elevate your mood and motivation, it can aid relaxation and it can increase the efficiency of your brain processing.

There are many ways to use music to improve mental health as well. Music is more than just a form of entertainment and that there are lots of links between music and mental health. But how exactly can you use it in your day-to-day life?

It helps to keep you focused. Classical or easy listening music is a winner at helping you focus. Music that has a tempo of 60 bpm (beats per minute) increases the efficiency of the brain in processing information. The best way to use it is to have it playing softly in the background as you get on with your tasks.

Music can help you express yourself. The next time you’re finding it hard to talk about or express your emotions, try turning to music for help. Creating your own music – whether simply strumming a guitar or composing lyrics to a song – can help you express and process your emotions. It’s more about how it makes you feel, than how it sounds. Remember that no one ever has to hear your music if you don’t want them to. (Many ears have been saved whenever I belt out “Bring Him Home” when I sing it at home. )

Music also helps with social connection, and it can stop you from feeling lonely or isolated. Whether it’s sharing playlists with your friends, or meeting new, like-minded people at your favourite band’s next gig, music connects people. Many online concerts, including the fantastic St Mary’s Choral Society performed to over 7,000 viewers last week here in Clonmel, has kept us all connected and entertained in the days of lockdown.

Music can also help when you are being creative and helps you to relax. If you choose the right kind of music and put your feet up, it’s a safe bet that you’ll feel relaxed in no time. Some new ways to improve your mood, then try some different types of music and see what works best for you.

Music can keep you motivated and cheer you up. If you need to clean the house, study, get some exercise, but you just can’t get off the couch, then playing your favourite music as a motivational force helps move you. Turn up the volume on a song you relate to, and chances are you’ll find it that much easier to get started.

It's indescribable how listening to a song can change everything. To relax, I often put on my earphones and walk around the town or along the Blueway and “zone out” for a while and play a song which helps me to think and inspire me onto the next homily or project.

It is said that a powerful enough song can even change your life. Music can even teach what humanity cannot always – how to be human, live, feel and love. I'd recommend to anyone that if things aren't going right, and you don't know what to do, just turn up some good music, and tune out for a few minutes before you attempt to figure everything out again.

So, how did I answer that sixth class student of my favourite all time song? It is from Bruce Hornsby and the Range: ‘The Way it Is’ from 1986! Classic!

So, what song or piece of music helps you recall a favourite memory or gets you motivated? Why not go play it now, or later when you need to keep focused and motivated in the days ahead?