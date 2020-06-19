Three cheers for all the Tidy Towns volunteers throughout Tipperary last weekend

Columnist Billy O'Riordan writes in this week's edition of 'The Nationalist'.....

There is an old army saying which goes: “Never volunteer for anything”. The exception being, the Clonmel Tidy Towns Group who put themselves forward last Saturday for the National Spring Clean.

Volunteers arrived from all corners of the town to help with this vital community effort. The Tesco car park was the setting, where volunteers were dispersed along the bypass and Fethard road area. Social distancing was on display, as the volunteers went about their work of tidying and litter picking the green areas.

I admire the work of ordinary people who volunteer their time and energy for the good of the community. On a Saturday morning these folks could spend their time doing other things, yet, they selflessly commit themselves to helping their community. They arrive without out any fanfare, take their ‘pickers’ and bags then head off and go about their work. No complicated red tape – just sign in, no media scrum, no slick brochures and no 20-minute speeches thanking everyone. We can learn a lot from the Tidy Towns Group. Well done to all.

Every year an enormous herd of wildebeests cross the Serengeti on its annual migration. I was reminded of this when I witnessed the queue outside Penney’s on its first day of opening. After months of a ‘Lockdown’ it is understandable that people would want to feel human again: with a bit of retail therapy. Standing in line to purchase that jumper or skirt allows us a feeling of normality after months of abnormal living conditions. It is great to see the life coming back into the town and to see the precincts of the town filling up again. We are almost there, it just needs that final ‘push’ of the hairdressers/barbers, pubs and restaurants to open. Then we can happily say that we “Have our town back”.

Billy O'Riordan has heard that Declan De Niro might be heading for Hollywood??

DECLAN DUNPHY HEADS FOR HOLLYWOOD!

On a completely different note, I see that Declan De Niro… sorry… Declan Dunphy is at it again.

Declan is our very talented local postman who has produced an outstanding comedy video. A Go Fund Me Page for Ashleigh Prout is Declan’s driving force behind the endeavour, and we would ask people to, please give generously.

YOU CAN DONATE TO ASHLEIGH'S FUND HERE

Declan is on top form as he plays a multitude of roles and the “big gag” at the heart of the short video is inspired. Because of Declan’s success, the rumour is that Hollywood is calling.

A source tells me that an offer was made for Declan to relocate to Beverly Hills. I must clarify things. It is not Sony Movies or Disney Movies which are after Declan, but the ‘Beverly Hills Post Office’. A vacancy for a ‘celebrity postman’ has come up and Declan is being head hunted. I’m certain that Declan will stay put.

We look forward to Declan’s next video with anticipation.

A big shout out to Declan’s camera man Kevin Burke who did an excellent job of filming and editing on the project.

Thanks for the laughs Declan and many congratulations on your success.

Until next time.